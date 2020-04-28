Former Liverpool and Republic striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

A tweet from Robinson’s verified Twitter account on Tuesday confirmed the news, saying: “With tremendous sadness we tell you about Michael’s passing.

“It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, filled with the same love that you have shown for him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

Robinson, who the European Cup, Division One title and the League Cup in 1984 in his first – and only – full season with Liverpool, revealed in December 2018 he had been diagnosed with a malignant melanoma.

During a career which started with Preston, Robinson also played for Brighton, Manchester City, QPR and Osasuna. He scored four goals in 24 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

After his spell with Osasuna, Robinson remained in Spain, going on to develop a formidable career as a broadcaster.

The tributes started pouring in for Robinson, with Liverpool’s former Spanish internationals Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia taking to Twitter to pass on their condolences.

Alonso wrote: “You’ll never walk alone Michael!! Rest in peace.”

Garcia wrote: “R.I.P Michael Robinson. The Liverpool legend that got in all the Spanish homes with his fantastic commentaries every Weekend !! #YNWA.”

Former club Liverpool said on Twitter: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.“Rest in peace, Michael.”

Spanish giants Barcelona said on the social networking site: “We at FC Barcelona wish to express our deepest condolences for the passing of Michael Robinson, a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity.

“He was the winner of the 2018 Vazquez Montalban International Journalism Award. Rest In Peace.”

Another of Robinson’s former clubs, Manchester City, tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Robinson. “Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Michael’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement: “The RFEF wishes to join the pain of the football world over the death of Michael Robinson. All of us who form this institution wish to express our condolences to their family and friends. Rest in peace.”