Yorkshire cancel overseas player contracts for 2020 season

Yorkshire have cancelled the contracts of the three overseas players they were due to employ in 2020.

No cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the structure of the season beyond that unknown.

Spin duo Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) and Ravichandran Ashwin (India) were due to split Championship duties between them for the White Rose, with West Indian Nicholas Pooran flying in for the T20 Blast.

Yorkshire’s players are currently on furlough while the pandemic plays out, and Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon said: “Firstly, I really appreciate the players’ understanding in this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this Covid pandemic.

“They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present.

“We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future.”

Maharaj was a big hit for Yorkshire in 2019, taking 38 Championship wickets in five matches.