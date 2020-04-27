Picture of the day – April 27

Andrei Kanchelskis and Ryan Giggs scored the second-half goals that gave Manchester United a 2-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road as they closed in on the title.

Kanchelskis fired United ahead two minutes after the break, cutting in from the right and playing a neat one-two with Mark Hughes before beating John Lukic.

Giggs wrapped up victory six minutes from time. Picking up the ball on the left flank the Welshman got a yard ahead of the chasing Gary Kelly, flicked a pass to Hughes and took the return before firing into the roof of the net.

United had led the 1993-94 Premier League from the fourth game onwards and went on to clinch the title by eight points from nearest challengers Blackburn. Leeds finished the season in fifth place.

Alex Ferguson’s men went on to clinch a League and FA Cup double by hammering Chelsea 4-0 at Wembley.

They also reached the league cup final but were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa.