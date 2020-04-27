Pakistan’s Umar Akmal given three-year ban

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been handed a three-year ban from all cricket after failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him in two separate incidents.

Akmal, who has featured in 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals and 84 Twenty20s, was last month charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board for two breaches of its anti-corruption code, having been provisionally suspended before the start of the Pakistan Super League.

Article 2.4.4 of the code states: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Lt Col Asif Mahmood, the director of PCB security and anti-corruption, said: “The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code.

“I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached. This is in their as well as their teams’ and country’s best interest.”