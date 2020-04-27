Menu

Advertising

On This Day in 1991: Ellery Hanley further cements his legacy

UK & international sports | Published:

Hanley is a rugby league great.

Ellery Hanley lifted the Challenge Cup three times in a row

Ellery Hanley became the first man to captain his side to three consecutive Challenge Cup victories on April 27, 1991.

Warriors beat St Helens 13-8 at Wembley to claim their fourth cup win in a row.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Hanley’s playing career.

One of the Greats

Ellery Hanley was a star for club and country
Ellery Hanley was a star for club and country (PA)

Hanley earned a move to Wigan in 1985 on the back of claiming 55 tries in his final season for Bradford Northern, a feat which helped him win the first of three Man of Steel awards. The versatile player also won the Golden Boot award for the best player in the world in 1989. He helped Wigan dominate the game, captaining them to their first league title for 29 years in 1989.

Armband Regained

Advertising

Hanley might have achieved the hat-trick a year earlier but had been stripped of the captaincy before Wigan won the Challenge Cup in 1988. The Leeds-born player was transfer-listed following a dispute and replaced as captain by Shaun Edwards. However, he was recalled for the semi-final and scored a memorable try in the final victory over Halifax.

Close Contest

Wigan flew out the traps against local rivals St Helens and were 12-0 ahead inside 12 minutes following tries from teenager David Myers  and former All Black Frano Botica. But St Helens made a game of it following Alan Hunte’s second-half try.

Advertising

Sustained Domination

Hanley personally won one World Club Challenge, three RFL Championships, four Challenge Cups, four John Player Trophies and four Lancashire Cups with Wigan and the Cherry and Whites continued their domination after his departure. Their success against St Helens was the fourth of eight finals they won on the trot. They also won seven consecutive titles.

Farewell

Wigan celebrate Wembley victory over Leeds
Wigan celebrate Wembley victory over Leeds (PA)

Hanley moved to home city club Leeds ahead of the following season and helped them reach two Challenge Cup finals but they lost to Wigan on both occasions.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News