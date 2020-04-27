On This Day in 1991: Ellery Hanley further cements his legacy

Ellery Hanley became the first man to captain his side to three consecutive Challenge Cup victories on April 27, 1991.

Warriors beat St Helens 13-8 at Wembley to claim their fourth cup win in a row.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Hanley’s playing career.

One of the Greats

Ellery Hanley was a star for club and country (PA)

Hanley earned a move to Wigan in 1985 on the back of claiming 55 tries in his final season for Bradford Northern, a feat which helped him win the first of three Man of Steel awards. The versatile player also won the Golden Boot award for the best player in the world in 1989. He helped Wigan dominate the game, captaining them to their first league title for 29 years in 1989.

Armband Regained

? Lydon x Hanley ? ? Two of the greats linking up in our 1988 Challenge Cup win over Halifax! ? Highlights and the full game now available on Wigan TV with a free month trial too ? https://t.co/nEuSjg2PzU#WWRL https://t.co/ORQfMgZOpQ pic.twitter.com/nGnFws3e7U — Wigan Warriors ?⚪️ (from ?) (@WiganWarriorsRL) March 19, 2020

Hanley might have achieved the hat-trick a year earlier but had been stripped of the captaincy before Wigan won the Challenge Cup in 1988. The Leeds-born player was transfer-listed following a dispute and replaced as captain by Shaun Edwards. However, he was recalled for the semi-final and scored a memorable try in the final victory over Halifax.

Close Contest

?? Happy 56th birthday to Frano Botica! ?⚪️ Between 1990 and 1995, the New Zealander played 180 games for Wigan. ? He scored 66 tries and converted 827 goals, accumulating to 1931 points! pic.twitter.com/tc6iCBitVn — Wigan Warriors ?⚪️ (from ?) (@WiganWarriorsRL) August 3, 2019

Wigan flew out the traps against local rivals St Helens and were 12-0 ahead inside 12 minutes following tries from teenager David Myers and former All Black Frano Botica. But St Helens made a game of it following Alan Hunte’s second-half try.

Sustained Domination

?⚪️ Born on this Day | Happy Birthday to an all-time great, Mr Ellery Hanley ? pic.twitter.com/ExJ4RGE6Qs — Wigan Warriors ?⚪️ (from ?) (@WiganWarriorsRL) March 27, 2019

Hanley personally won one World Club Challenge, three RFL Championships, four Challenge Cups, four John Player Trophies and four Lancashire Cups with Wigan and the Cherry and Whites continued their domination after his departure. Their success against St Helens was the fourth of eight finals they won on the trot. They also won seven consecutive titles.

Farewell

Wigan celebrate Wembley victory over Leeds (PA)

Hanley moved to home city club Leeds ahead of the following season and helped them reach two Challenge Cup finals but they lost to Wigan on both occasions.