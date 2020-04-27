Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is in uncertain waters after reportedly being told by Liverpool that the club is not interested in the 27-year-old returning to Anfield. The Daily Mirror says Coutinho, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, approached Liverpool about a transfer but was told there was not a position for him.

The Daily Express reports that Arsenal have pulled out of contract talks with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However the 30-year-old has no shortage of suitors, with Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea all believed to be interested in his signature.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is believed to prefer a move to Barcelona over Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could face some stiff competition for his position with the rise of 23-year-old Dean Henderson, according to the Daily Mail. Although De Gea has expressed an interest in staying at Old Trafford long-term, Henderson’s sensational form on loan at Sheffield United has not gone unnoticed at United.

The Daily Express reports that the club has suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. Boss Frank Lampard has viewed the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, however it is believed that Onana prefers a move to Barcelona over Stamford Bridge.

Social media round-up

Bukayo Saka teases Arsenal fans with social media clip amid transfer speculationhttps://t.co/PxStsgXmJX pic.twitter.com/rxUXvmbRsL — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 27, 2020

Advertising

West Ham and Leicester on 'red alert' for Alfredo Morelos transfer https://t.co/iuSiWo78Mk pic.twitter.com/4dy7A8CgcN — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 27, 2020

Players to watch

Dries Mertens: Lampard has made direct contact with the 32-year-old about a move to Chelsea, reports Italian publication Gianluca Di Marzio.