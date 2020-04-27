Football rumours from the media

Menu

Philippe Coutinho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in the spotlight on Monday.

Philippe Coutinho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

What the papers say

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is in uncertain waters after reportedly being told by Liverpool that the club is not interested in the 27-year-old returning to Anfield. The Daily Mirror says Coutinho, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, approached Liverpool about a transfer but was told there was not a position for him.

The Daily Express reports that Arsenal have pulled out of contract talks with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However the 30-year-old has no shortage of suitors, with Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea all believed to be interested in his signature.

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is believed to prefer a move to Barcelona over Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could face some stiff competition for his position with the rise of 23-year-old Dean Henderson, according to the Daily Mail. Although De Gea has expressed an interest in staying at Old Trafford long-term, Henderson’s sensational form on loan at Sheffield United has not gone unnoticed at United.

The Daily Express reports that the club has suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. Boss Frank Lampard has viewed the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, however it is believed that Onana prefers a move to Barcelona over Stamford Bridge.

Players to watch

Dries Mertens: Lampard has made direct contact with the 32-year-old about a move to Chelsea, reports Italian publication Gianluca Di Marzio.

