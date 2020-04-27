Advertising
Cristiano Ronaldo flexes his muscles as Harry Maguire reveals lockdown routine
Paul Collingwood completed the ‘Bring Sally Up’ challenge and Michael Van Gerwen reeled in a big fish.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.
Football
The Aston Villa Foundation is expanding its ‘Villa Kitchen’ initiative to provide 500 hot meals each and every week to benefit vulnerable people across Birmingham.
Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, who has made a personal donation to support the venture, told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be able to support the Villa Kitchen, particularly during a time where this vital work will be needed more than ever, helping the most vulnerable in our society.
“Aston Villa Football Club and the Aston Villa Foundation will continue to aid those who are in need in the city of Birmingham during these most uncertain of times.”
Crystal Palace Football Club chefs are creating up to 900 healthy meals a week for frontline NHS staff, families and vulnerable people in south London.
Advertising
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire seems to have a lockdown routine sorted.
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson had some advice for his followers.
Advertising
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo flexed his muscles.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is working on his photography skills during lockdown.
Cricket
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was having some down time after Sunday’s big bike ride.
One of Pietersen’s ex-team-mates Paul Collingwood completed the ‘Bring Sally Up’ press-up challenge.
Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad spoke to young cricketers via Zoom to advise them on making the best use of their time during the lockdown.
Darts
Not for the first time, world number one Michael Van Gerwen reeled in a big fish.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.