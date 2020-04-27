Cristiano Ronaldo flexes his muscles as Harry Maguire reveals lockdown routine

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

The Aston Villa Foundation is expanding its ‘Villa Kitchen’ initiative to provide 500 hot meals each and every week to benefit vulnerable people across Birmingham.

Starting from this week, hundreds of hot meals will be cooked at Villa Park, benefitting vulnerable people across Birmingham…#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 27, 2020

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, who has made a personal donation to support the venture, told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be able to support the Villa Kitchen, particularly during a time where this vital work will be needed more than ever, helping the most vulnerable in our society.

“Aston Villa Football Club and the Aston Villa Foundation will continue to aid those who are in need in the city of Birmingham during these most uncertain of times.”

Crystal Palace Football Club chefs are creating up to 900 healthy meals a week for frontline NHS staff, families and vulnerable people in south London.

Advertising

We are pleased to announce a new initiative which will see club chefs prepare healthy meals for frontline NHS staff and vulnerable people in south London. The initiative is being supported by @CityHarvest_LDN and @PalaceForLife.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) April 27, 2020

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire seems to have a lockdown routine sorted.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson had some advice for his followers.

Advertising

Stay safe everyone. Stay as safe as I feel when I’m with @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/BZ3Svo3qiU — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 27, 2020

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo flexed his muscles.

Morning workout with a cycling session….these wheels are on fire ? ??? pic.twitter.com/lcHnUbGQ8m — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 27, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is working on his photography skills during lockdown.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was having some down time after Sunday’s big bike ride.

One of Pietersen’s ex-team-mates Paul Collingwood completed the ‘Bring Sally Up’ press-up challenge.

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad spoke to young cricketers via Zoom to advise them on making the best use of their time during the lockdown.

Former captain and legendary batsman Javed Miandad conducted an online session with current and emerging national cricketers to help them remain focused and make optimum use of their time in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/rdwYOKZVuk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 27, 2020

Darts

Not for the first time, world number one Michael Van Gerwen reeled in a big fish.