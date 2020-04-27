Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo flexes his muscles as Harry Maguire reveals lockdown routine

UK & international sports

Paul Collingwood completed the ‘Bring Sally Up’ challenge and Michael Van Gerwen reeled in a big fish.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video of his workout

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

The Aston Villa Foundation is expanding its ‘Villa Kitchen’ initiative to provide 500 hot meals each and every week to benefit vulnerable people across Birmingham.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, who has made a personal donation to support the venture, told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be able to support the Villa Kitchen, particularly during a time where this vital work will be needed more than ever, helping the most vulnerable in our society.

“Aston Villa Football Club and the Aston Villa Foundation will continue to aid those who are in need in the city of Birmingham during these most uncertain of times.”

Crystal Palace Football Club chefs are creating up to 900 healthy meals a week for frontline NHS staff, families and vulnerable people in south London.

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire seems to have a lockdown routine sorted.

Eat. Sleep. Train. Peppa Pig. Repeat. ?

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson had some advice for his followers.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo flexed his muscles.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is working on his photography skills during lockdown.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was having some down time after Sunday’s big bike ride.

#Monday – coffee & cuddles! ?

One of Pietersen’s ex-team-mates Paul Collingwood completed the ‘Bring Sally Up’ press-up challenge.

Completed it!!!! ?? The old man has done it! For 6 weeks now we’ve challenged you all to try to keep improving your times on the #bringsallyup press up challenge. Last week @stokesy completed it which I have to say inspired me to push that little bit harder this week. Tag us in and let us know how you are doing. I lost my shape towards the end so I can still make improvements next week but without making excuses I have to readjust my right foot as my big right toe isn’t great ??‍♂️ I usually trim the video but thought I’d leave it all on so you can press play and try to do it with me…..also to prove I did it all ? Apologies for the serious straining faces, will put you off your food ? #instagood #instafit #instafitness #mondaymotivation #pressup #complete #coronavirus

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad spoke to young cricketers via Zoom to advise them on making the best use of their time during the lockdown.

Darts

Not for the first time, world number one Michael Van Gerwen reeled in a big fish.

UK & international sports

