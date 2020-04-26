Advertising
Sports stars take on the 2.6 Challenge – Sunday’s goodwill stories
England cricket boss Ashley Giles did 26 press-ups and the British women’s marathon team tackled 2.6 miles each.
Sports stars stepped forward on Sunday to take on the 2.6 Challenge.
The Challenge took place on the day the London Marathon was due to be held – and involved participants completing a task based around the numbers 2.6 or 26, raising money for charities who have seen incomes slashed.
Here, the PA news agency charts some of the activities which have taken place.
England cricket boss Ashley Giles was up early to take on 26 press-ups, asking the coaching team of Chris Silverwood, Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe to take on the baton.
Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge should have been in London, but instead did his bit from Kenya.
The British Women’s marathon team embarked on a relay of 2.6 miles each, with Steph Twell, Jo Pavey, Hayley Carruthers, Tish Jones, Eleanor Davis, Jess Piasecki, Rebecca Murray, Steph Davis, Aly Dixon, Helen Davies, Natasha Cockram and Alice Wright all involved.
Elsewhere, 26 Olympians were laying on 26 different exercises for those at home to do, with swimmer Keri-anne Payne setting the scene.
British female record holder for the marathon Paula Radcliffe did 26 hill repetitions.
A host of huge names, including Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff and David Haye went through a workout, led by Piers Morgan, in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.
Former GB runner Katharine Merry juggled her way to the challenge.
England Women international Izzy Christiansen cycled 26 miles before completing 26 consecutive kick-ups with her left foot – all from her garage.
