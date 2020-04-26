Sports stars take on the 2.6 Challenge – Sunday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars stepped forward on Sunday to take on the 2.6 Challenge.

The Challenge took place on the day the London Marathon was due to be held – and involved participants completing a task based around the numbers 2.6 or 26, raising money for charities who have seen incomes slashed.

Here, the PA news agency charts some of the activities which have taken place.

Here we go! It's #TwoPointSixChallenge day, and we want everyone to get involved! To help save the UK's charities, here's what you have to do…?Think of your 2.6 activity?Take part?Donate (https://t.co/vS50fWrTKn)?Nominate pic.twitter.com/JvC2GuGFmd — The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2020

England cricket boss Ashley Giles was up early to take on 26 press-ups, asking the coaching team of Chris Silverwood, Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe to take on the baton.

Thanks for the nomination Tom Harrison. Here goes! Andrew Strauss' #rsf26challenge ✅? Now it's your turn @Colly622 Graham Thorpe & Chris Silverwood. Film your own 26 challenge and donate to @ruthstrausfoundation at? https://t.co/IgUXvz92vv.#TwoPointSixChallenge pic.twitter.com/mvqP2Tc44D — Ashley Giles (@Gilo) April 26, 2020

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge should have been in London, but instead did his bit from Kenya.

I am happy to participate in the #TwoPointSixChallenge whereby today @LondonMarathon would have raised wonderful funds for charities. I want to invite you to join me in the challenge and help a charity during these times. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XLsXduaaHe — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH?? (@EliudKipchoge) April 26, 2020

The British Women’s marathon team embarked on a relay of 2.6 miles each, with Steph Twell, Jo Pavey, Hayley Carruthers, Tish Jones, Eleanor Davis, Jess Piasecki, Rebecca Murray, Steph Davis, Aly Dixon, Helen Davies, Natasha Cockram and Alice Wright all involved.

Elsewhere, 26 Olympians were laying on 26 different exercises for those at home to do, with swimmer Keri-anne Payne setting the scene.

Here we go #26OlympiansChallenge today! Watch the video live at 10am here https://t.co/pCkM1XADIy 26 Olympians 26 exercises 20 charities supported#twopointsixchallenge pic.twitter.com/1JmN2UW4uj — Keri-anne Payne (@KeriannePayne) April 26, 2020

British female record holder for the marathon Paula Radcliffe did 26 hill repetitions.

Today is #twopointsixchallenge day instead of the magical carnival that is @LondonMarathon I will be doing 26 hill reps. The true spirit is in the camaraderie so will take 26.2 mins/day to reach out to those on their own, let them know they’re valued and appreciated. #asthmaUK — Paula Radcliffe (@paulajradcliffe) April 26, 2020

A host of huge names, including Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff and David Haye went through a workout, led by Piers Morgan, in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Former GB runner Katharine Merry juggled her way to the challenge.

I’ve juggled my way to completing the #TwoPointSixChallenge ! Donated to @CureLeukaemia .. I nominate EVERYONE to do something to raise vital funds to save UK Charities .. @LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/2Y8m3Z5qqy — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) April 26, 2020

England Women international Izzy Christiansen cycled 26 miles before completing 26 consecutive kick-ups with her left foot – all from her garage.