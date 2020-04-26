Lord Coe and Paula Radcliffe among sport stars to take on 2.6 Challenge

Sports stars stepped forward on Sunday to take on the 2.6 Challenge.

The Challenge took place on the day the London Marathon was due to be held – and involved participants completing a task based around the numbers 2.6 or 26, raising money for charities who have seen incomes slashed.

Here, the PA news agency charts some of the activities which have taken place.

Here we go! It's #TwoPointSixChallenge day, and we want everyone to get involved! To help save the UK's charities, here's what you have to do…?Think of your 2.6 activity?Take part?Donate (https://t.co/vS50fWrTKn)?Nominate pic.twitter.com/JvC2GuGFmd — The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2020

Former Olympic champion and president of the International Association of Athletics Federation Lord Coe completed the challenge with a series of shuttle runs.

The toughest day of my #TwoPointSixChallenge yesterday – 26 sets of 26 press ups ? Last day today 26 shuttle runs starting at 2.06pm. Join me, if you can, wherever you are or to donate, please follow the link ? https://t.co/65u0qsIAkc #run4wales #homecoach #sporthelps pic.twitter.com/9AdWUZU07q — Seb Coe (@sebcoe) April 26, 2020

England cricket boss Ashley Giles was up early to take on 26 press-ups, asking the coaching team of Chris Silverwood, Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe to take on the baton.

Thanks for the nomination Tom Harrison. Here goes! Andrew Strauss' #rsf26challenge ✅? Now it's your turn @Colly622 Graham Thorpe & Chris Silverwood. Film your own 26 challenge and donate to @ruthstrausfoundation at? https://t.co/IgUXvz92vv.#TwoPointSixChallenge pic.twitter.com/mvqP2Tc44D — Ashley Giles (@Gilo) April 26, 2020

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge should have been in London, but instead did his bit from Kenya.

I am happy to participate in the #TwoPointSixChallenge whereby today @LondonMarathon would have raised wonderful funds for charities. I want to invite you to join me in the challenge and help a charity during these times. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XLsXduaaHe — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH?? (@EliudKipchoge) April 26, 2020

The British Women’s marathon team embarked on a relay of 2.6 miles each, with Steph Twell, Jo Pavey, Hayley Carruthers, Tish Jones, Eleanor Davis, Jess Piasecki, Rebecca Murray, Steph Davis, Aly Dixon, Helen Davies, Natasha Cockram and Alice Wright all involved.

Elsewhere, 26 Olympians were laying on 26 different exercises for those at home to do, with swimmer Keri-anne Payne setting the scene.

Here we go #26OlympiansChallenge today! Watch the video live at 10am here https://t.co/pCkM1XADIy 26 Olympians 26 exercises 20 charities supported#twopointsixchallenge pic.twitter.com/1JmN2UW4uj — Keri-anne Payne (@KeriannePayne) April 26, 2020

British female record holder for the marathon Paula Radcliffe did 26 hill repetitions.

Today is #twopointsixchallenge day instead of the magical carnival that is @LondonMarathon I will be doing 26 hill reps. The true spirit is in the camaraderie so will take 26.2 mins/day to reach out to those on their own, let them know they’re valued and appreciated. #asthmaUK — Paula Radcliffe (@paulajradcliffe) April 26, 2020

A host of huge names, including Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff and David Haye went through a workout, led by Piers Morgan, in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Former GB runner Katharine Merry juggled her way to the challenge.

I’ve juggled my way to completing the #TwoPointSixChallenge ! Donated to @CureLeukaemia .. I nominate EVERYONE to do something to raise vital funds to save UK Charities .. @LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/2Y8m3Z5qqy — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) April 26, 2020

England Women international Izzy Christiansen cycled 26 miles before completing 26 consecutive kick-ups with her left foot – all from her garage.

Update: COMPLETED. 26 miles cycled > 26 keepy ups L foot. @HospiceatHome @LondonMarathon Finally any donations to: https://t.co/bYZKuJ1QIL Thank you & good luck to everyone raising money today! #StayHomeSaveLives #TwoPointSixChallenge ⚽️?‍♀️??? pic.twitter.com/lJTmJXdzEv — Izzy Christiansen (@IzzyChr17) April 26, 2020

Sunday would have seen the wheelchair marathon too so, some of the world’s best, including British great David Weir, combined for a relay of their own.

Some of the best wheelchair racers from around the world, who would have been taking part in the London Marathon today – including @davidweir2012, @KenyanScaroni & @JoshCassidy84 – have instead teamed up for a combined 26.2 miles today as part of the #TwoPointSixChallenge! ? pic.twitter.com/UEuRjMn4Bh — The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2020

Two-time Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead made a number of outfit changes during his challenge.

Today for the @LondonMarathon #TwoPointForChallenge we did 26 laps of the house, 26 star jumps in 26 different outfits!! Our chosen charity is @Sarcoma_UK Get involved and help save UK charities! ???? pic.twitter.com/UXxQ3LF2uM — Richard WhiteheadMBE (@Marathonchamp) April 26, 2020

Derbyshire completed a relay marathon to raise funds for Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity, with each member running 2.6 miles per leg.

Former Southampton defender Francis Benali raised over £10,000 running a marathon on a treadmill in his garden.

He’s done it??? @FrannyBenali has completed his epic garden marathon. Another heroic effort from our fundraising hero for @SFC_Foundation & @NHSCharities If you’d like to donate, you can do so here https://t.co/VwMXxbsvkQ We are SO proud! #SaintsAsOne #TwoPointSixChallenge pic.twitter.com/8drlZPYr8G — Benali's Garden Marathon (@IronFran2019) April 26, 2020

