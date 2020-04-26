Jofra Archer reunited with World Cup medal

England paceman Jofra Archer has finally found his missing World Cup winner’s medal after going “mad” looking for it following a recent house move.

The Sussex bowler had been looking high and low for his treasured possession for more than a week.

The 25-year-old published a photograph of the medal and an Ashes gong on a bed with the caption: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom.”

Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom ? pic.twitter.com/EPNC55tN37 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2020

Archer had outlined his exasperation and fears over his medal on Friday, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that.

“I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there’s no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven’t managed to find it.

Archer during the ICC World Cup Final (PA)

“I know it should be in the house so I will keep eyes out for it but I’ve gone mad looking for it already. There’s nothing else to do in isolation. It’s all hands on deck.”

Last year’s tournament was where Archer rose from relative obscurity to a household name, finishing as England’s leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps at an average of 23.05.

Archer was chosen to bowl the super over in the Lord’s final against New Zealand last July, holding his nerve in the most dramatic of situations to help England to a remarkable triumph.