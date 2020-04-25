Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Saturday, April 25

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1216 – Chelsea decided against imposing a pay cut on the first-team squad, instead requesting the players continue their support for charities during the coronavirus pandemic. The club also confirmed it would not be not be furloughing any of their full-time staff, while casual workers and matchday employees were being compensated by the club through to June 30.

1320 – The English Football League warned that football cannot resume before adequate testing arrangements are in place for coronavirus, and that cannot come at the expense of front-line workers.

Christian Purslow has issued the following update…#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 25, 2020

1537 – Aston Villa announced its first-team players, coaches and senior management had all agreed to defer 25 per cent of their wages for four months.

1847 – Arsenal’s players will be allowed to return to train at London Colney from next week with a club spokesman confirming: “Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”