Martijn Kleermaker beats Michael Smith to progress in Home Tour

Martijn Kleermaker won a tight Group Nine of the PDC Home Tour.

The Dutchman edged the group ahead of Michael Smith and Matt Clark after a dramatic final game.

Clark lost to former World Championship runner-up Smith in the last match to miss out on the chance of topping the table while winless Harry Ward finished bottom.

A quite magnificent opening game of the night as Martijn Kleermaker recovers from 3-0 down to defeat Michael Smith 5-3!

The opening game saw Kleermaker rally from 3-0 down to beat Smith as the Dutch PDC newcomer pulled off a shock before 2019 Players Championship event winner Ward’s game against Clark was delayed after Clark’s internet connection broke.

They returned for Clark to win 5-3 and Ward also lost to Smith, who completed a 98 checkout to win the tie 5-3.

It could barely have been closer, but Martijn Kleermaker has won Home Tour Group Nine by a single leg! A dramatic end to the night saw Matt Clark miss a dart to win the group in the last game of the night against Michael Smith.

Kleermaker lost to Clark but recovered to beat Ward 5-2 and put pressure on Clark in the final game against Smith, who made the final of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace in 2019, where he lost to Michael van Gerwen.

Clark topped the group going into the last game but lost 5-3 to Smith and saw his hopes of claiming the crown disappear.

“There were some solid scores, I was more nervous playing this than I have been in the last 10 years playing the pro tour,” said Clark.