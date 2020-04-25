Advertising
James Anderson auctions kit as Diogo Jota triumphs – Saturday’s goodwill stories
Jota beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in a virtual battle.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.
Football
The Celtic FC Foundation’s Football for Good Fund has risen to almost £300,000 as it continues to help vulnerable people in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club and Celtic FC Foundation is aware of how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting on our communities. Therefore, it is vital that we continue to support the most vulnerable in our society during this period.
“The Football for Good Fund will provide a lifeline for so many, at an extremely difficult time, once again honouring the great charitable ambitions of the club’s founders.”
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness levels will be up to scratch once football returns.
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was amazed by some fan art.
Trent Alexander-Arnold beat England team-mate Raheem Sterling in the semi-final of the #ePremierLeague invitational.
But the Liverpool full-back was beaten to the crown by Wolves forward Diogo Jota.
Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook made a couple of young Cherries’ fans days with a surprise phone call.
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was caught in a compromising position.
Cricket
England seamer James Anderson was auctioning off some of his kit to raise money.
England paceman Jofra Archer seemed to be having anger issues while playing computer games.
It was sports day in the Pietersen household.
Formula One
Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was dreaming of racing with Ayrton Senna, posting a picture of himself alongside the late Brazilian great.
Boxing
Former boxer Carl Froch was reliving one of his best moments in the ring.
Rugby League
Hull KR prop Mose Masoe thanked the NHS after leaving hospital following a serious spinal injury.
And Wigan centre Sam Halsall had an unfortunate accident during a weights session.
