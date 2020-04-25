Menu

James Anderson auctions kit as Diogo Jota triumphs – Saturday’s goodwill stories

Published:

Jota beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in a virtual battle.

James Anderson is auctioning some of his kit to raise money

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

The Celtic FC Foundation’s Football for Good Fund has risen to almost £300,000 as it continues to help vulnerable people in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club and Celtic FC Foundation is aware of how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting on our communities. Therefore, it is vital that we continue to support the most vulnerable in our society during this period.

“The Football for Good Fund will provide a lifeline for so many, at an extremely difficult time, once again honouring the great charitable ambitions of the club’s founders.”

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness levels will be up to scratch once football returns.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was amazed by some fan art.

Trent Alexander-Arnold beat England team-mate Raheem Sterling in the semi-final of the #ePremierLeague invitational.

But the Liverpool full-back was beaten to the crown by Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook made a couple of young Cherries’ fans days with a surprise phone call.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was caught in a compromising position.

Cricket

England seamer James Anderson was auctioning off some of his kit to raise money.

England paceman Jofra Archer seemed to be having anger issues while playing computer games.

It was sports day in the Pietersen household.



Ready, steady, GOOO…



Formula One

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was dreaming of racing with Ayrton Senna, posting a picture of himself alongside the late Brazilian great.

Boxing

Former boxer Carl Froch was reliving one of his best moments in the ring.



On this day 11 years ago, I travelled over to America for my first World Title defence against former undisputed middleweight champion Jermain Taylor. I got knocked down in round 3 for the first time in my career. I was behind on all of the judges score cards & I went out for the final round knowing I had to knock him out! With only 14 seconds left until the final bell, I produced this flurry of 18 unanswered punches which forced the referee to stop the fight! And I retained my beloved WBC title! If you can can still breathe & you’re still standing, no matter how badly you’ve been beaten down, regardless of whether nobody else thinks you can achieve… Don’t EVER quit!! American commentary….? “I’m coming back to England Mom, and I’m keeping my title!” Brilliant!



Rugby League

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe thanked the NHS after leaving hospital following a serious spinal injury.

And Wigan centre Sam Halsall had an unfortunate accident during a weights session.

UK & international sports

