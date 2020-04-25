James Anderson auctions kit as Diogo Jota triumphs – Saturday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

The Celtic FC Foundation’s Football for Good Fund has risen to almost £300,000 as it continues to help vulnerable people in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club and Celtic FC Foundation is aware of how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting on our communities. Therefore, it is vital that we continue to support the most vulnerable in our society during this period.

? @FoundationCFC is delighted to announce that the #FootballForGood fund has risen to almost £300,000. This money will continue to help those most in need in our communities through the current COVID-19 crisis. Read more ⬇️https://t.co/vZJW331sPz — Celtic Football Club (from ?) (@CelticFC) April 25, 2020

“The Football for Good Fund will provide a lifeline for so many, at an extremely difficult time, once again honouring the great charitable ambitions of the club’s founders.”

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness levels will be up to scratch once football returns.

Advertising

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was amazed by some fan art.

Yo, this is AMAZING! @AbzHeywood I have to get this signed once we are back up and running ? https://t.co/6EYoBgrxyX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 25, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold beat England team-mate Raheem Sterling in the semi-final of the #ePremierLeague invitational.

Advertising

Like 1-2-3 ?@trentaa98 sends @LFC into the #ePremierLeague Invitational after coming back from two goals down to win 3-2 in golden goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Wyx57FYq3q — Premier League (@premierleague) April 25, 2020

But the Liverpool full-back was beaten to the crown by Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook made a couple of young Cherries’ fans days with a surprise phone call.

It was lovely to speak to you all, have a great rest of your day!? ? https://t.co/WXGY9KcM8T — Lewis Cook (@lewiscook_) April 25, 2020

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was caught in a compromising position.

Had a weak moment and went out with my new ride for some ice cream ?Got caught right away ? So I will wait for real ice cream until iftar ?? #SM20 pic.twitter.com/TfIztamzfl — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 25, 2020

Cricket

England seamer James Anderson was auctioning off some of his kit to raise money.

We’re auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat ??https://t.co/DcAdsYcQmJ pic.twitter.com/U5gfHTeIjE — James Anderson (@jimmy9) April 25, 2020

England paceman Jofra Archer seemed to be having anger issues while playing computer games.

My controllers have a funny habit of dropping and smashing by themselves whenever I die on war zone ? anyone know how to fix this ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 25, 2020

It was sports day in the Pietersen household.

Formula One

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was dreaming of racing with Ayrton Senna, posting a picture of himself alongside the late Brazilian great.

Boxing

Former boxer Carl Froch was reliving one of his best moments in the ring.

Rugby League

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe thanked the NHS after leaving hospital following a serious spinal injury.

And Wigan centre Sam Halsall had an unfortunate accident during a weights session.