Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, April 24

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1000 – It was announced that Phil Neville would leave his role as England Women’s head coach when his contract expires next July.

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least 1 July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) April 24, 2020

1001 – The ECB announced no professional cricket will be played in England or Wales until July 1 at the earliest.

1403 – FIFA said it was releasing around 150 million US dollars to its national associations whose finances have been badly affected by the pandemic.

1511 – Luton announced the departure of manager Graeme Jones via mutual agreement as the Championship club looked to reduce costs during the shutdown.

CLUB STATEMENT | Luton Town have today come to a mutual agreement with Graeme Jones on the termination of his contract as first-team manager. #COYH https://t.co/oRn8txf5uv — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) April 24, 2020

1515 – Great Britain’s upcoming matches were postponed after the International Hockey Federation extended the suspension of all FIH Hockey Pro League games until the end of June.

1600 – There is “no evidence of improper behaviour” in how the Scottish Professional Football League handled a vote among its member clubs to end the 2019-20 season, an independent investigation found.

1700 – RKC Waalwijk welcomed the decision of the Dutch Football Association not to enforce promotion or relegation in the leagues this season.