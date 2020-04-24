Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, April 24

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

Cricket was shutdown further while two football managers’ fate was sealed.

Cricket is suspended until July 1 at the earliest

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1000 – It was announced that Phil Neville would leave his role as England Women’s head coach when his contract expires next July.

1001 – The ECB announced no professional cricket will be played in England or Wales until July 1 at the earliest.

1403 – FIFA said it was releasing around 150 million US dollars to its national associations whose finances have been badly affected by the pandemic.

1511 – Luton announced the departure of manager Graeme Jones via mutual agreement as the Championship club looked to reduce costs during the shutdown.

1515 – Great Britain’s upcoming matches were postponed after the International Hockey Federation extended the suspension of all FIH Hockey Pro League games until the end of June.

1600 – There is “no evidence of improper behaviour” in how the Scottish Professional Football League handled a vote among its member clubs to end the 2019-20 season, an independent investigation found.

1700 – RKC Waalwijk welcomed the decision of the Dutch Football Association not to enforce promotion or relegation in the leagues this season.

