Picture of the day – April 24

David Hyde’s double enabled Hendon, branded the ‘flash boys of southern football’, to live up to their favourites billing and win the FA Amateur Cup final against Whitby Town at Wembley.

Hendon’s team included five internationals, England trio Hyde, John Swannel and Roy Sleap, plus John Evans (Wales) and Jimmy Quail (Northern Ireland).

Underdogs Whitby suffered an early setback when Maurice Crosthwaite suffered a knee injury and went on the defensive holding on to half-time.

Hendon broke the deadlock three minutes after the break when Peter Slade headed Bobby Cantwell’s cross to Hyde, who scored from close range.

Just before the hour it was 2-0 when Whitby keeper Neville Pybus could only parry Roy Drake’s shot to Quail, who fired into the roof of the net.

Whitby had to throw caution to the wind and three minutes later they were back in it when Barrie Geldart and Roy Edwards opened Hendon up for Jimmy Mulvaney to score.

But Hyde wrapped up victory late on when Quail’s pass sent him clear and he rounded Pybus for his second of the final.