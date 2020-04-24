Ipswich to thank the NHS with shirt tribute – Friday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24.

Football

Ipswich will wear ‘Thank You NHS’ on the back of their playing shirts next season to say thank you to healthcare workers for their efforts during the crisis.

Town owner Marcus Evans will also personally donate five per cent of all 2020-21 season ticket revenue received by May 7 to the NHS.

? We're delighted to announce that the Club will proudly bear the words “Thank You NHS” on the back of our new home and away shirts when next season does get underway. #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 24, 2020

Town director of retail operations Lee Hyde told the club’s official website: “It’s fantastic to be able to support the NHS in this way with the critical role they are playing in protecting the people of the UK throughout this global pandemic.

“It’s a message that shows the gratitude of everybody associated with the football club, as well as giving the fans the opportunity to add the branding to their 2020-21 shirts and in turn raising funds directly for the NHS.”

Brighton have linked up with two local restaurants and a charitable foundation to deliver food parcels to vulnerable families in the local area, providing 1,000 meals this week.

? @albioninthecomm have been busy reaching out to those families and fans who need our support most at this difficult time by teaming up with two popular local restaurants. ?#BHAFC ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EziS0PZoi6 — Brighton & Hove Albion (at ?) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 24, 2020

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is not one to change his pre-match routine, even if he was only preparing for a game of FIFA.

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas had the old school games console out.

Thank you @NintendoUK for this amazing Nintendo Switch! Having a great time all of us with it. ?? pic.twitter.com/b7NVonZzVC — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 24, 2020

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was reminiscing.

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was missing the buzz of playing.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has used the lockdown to get shredded while recovering from injury.

6 weeks in and starting to get the rewards of the hard work, eating clean and a great plan from @stevecook some would say this is photoshopped. But if you’ve got a problem I’ll take you in the octagon behind ? pic.twitter.com/Wk7FfIlQp3 — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) April 24, 2020

Toby Alderweireld wished his Tottenham team-mate Jan Vertonghen happy birthday.

Happy birthday brother! Looking forward to being back alongside you on the pitch once it's safe for everyone. For now, have a great day at home ?? @JanVertonghen pic.twitter.com/XecjgTwmdd — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 24, 2020

Athletics

Jonny Wilkinson and Chris Froome will lead the sports stars and celebrities taking part in the #TwoPointSixChallenge on Sunday, the day when the 40th edition of the London Marathon was originally due to be held.

Denise Lewis, who specialised in the heptathlon, used a cheese grater and an orange to complete the challenge set by Jessica Ennis-Hill, raising money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Cricket

England Women seamer Anya Shrubsole improvised on her #TwoPointSixChallenge.

India seamer Mohammad Shami was sprinting in a field, as you do…

Rugby Union

England international Joe Marler was all set for a Netflix marathon.

Tennis

Andy Murray will take on Rafael Nadal, Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov in the group stage of the virtual Madrid Open next week.

Confirmed draw for the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro! ? Are you happy with the groups? — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 24, 2020

Serena Williams found a clever way to escape from her daughter!

Hide and seek with Olympia. I found a great hiding spot it. She will never find. And finally I can get some work done — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 24, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua continued to work hard in the gym.