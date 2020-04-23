Woods, Mickelson to play fundraiser with Brady and Manning

Tiger Woods will take on Phil Mickelson in a rematch of The Match, an exhibition golf tournament which will also involve NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Old foes Woods and Mickelson played in a winner-takes-all exhibition match for a purse worth 9million US dollars (£7.3m) in November 2018, with Mickelson taking the match after 22 holes, including 4 playoff holes.

The Match: Champions for Charity will bring the two professional golfers and American footballers together to vie to raise funds for the coronavirus relief effort.

The Bleacher Report, which is owned by event broadcasters Turner Sports, said the event would take place in May, with details on the specific date, venue and charitable causes to be announced in the coming weeks.

Organisers are working with governments in the US on logistics to make sure it follows health and safety protocols brought in since the outbreak of the pandemic.