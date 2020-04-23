Athletics event dubbed the ‘Impossible Games’ set to take place in Oslo in June

The Diamond League has announced plans to stage an exhibition event in Oslo in June.

The ‘Impossible Games’ will be a behind-closed-doors meet on June 11, in line with the Norwegian government’s coronavirus restrictions.

It will be a one-hour showpiece, televised by Norway’s public broadcaster NRK, which is set to include a world-record attempt from Norway’s 400m hurdles double world champion Karsten Warholm.

The @BislettGames has launched The Impossible Games – a one-off showpiece event that complies with Norway's coronavirus regulations.#OsloDL ?? More ? https://t.co/0X35hxzrgk — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) April 23, 2020

There will also be a “long-distance pole vault battle” between world-record holder Mondo Duplantis and multiple Diamond League champion Renaud Lavillenie.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: “This is really positive news for athletes and fans and promises, even in this early stage, to be another great night of athletics from the Bislett stadium.

“Congratulations to the Oslo Bislett Games for dreaming this up and following it through, working within the pandemic guidelines set out in Norway.”

It is scheduled to be held when the Oslo Diamond League meet was due to take place.

Sebastian Coe has welcomed the news (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oslo meeting director and Bislett Alliance CEO Steinar Hoen added: “We want to give them a high-class event.

“We have had a very positive dialogue with both the municipality of Oslo and the infection prevention superior in Oslo, and have confirmed a concept that is well within the government’s infection control requirements.”

But the Diamond League has confirmed the meetings in Eugene on June 7 and Paris on June 13 have been postponed.