Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 22

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0600 – Crystal Palace confirmed they have pulled out of the Queensland Cup in July.

We are immensely disappointed to announce July's tour of Australia has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will do everything we possibly can to try to rearrange the tour for 2021, once things become clear with the 19/20 and 20/21 Premier League schedules.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) April 22, 2020

0900 – The Professional Darts Corporation cancelled events in May and June, including the World Cup of Darts.

1045 – The R&A and EGA cancelled the St Andrews Trophy at Royal Porthcawl on 23-24 July.

1300 – Michael O’Neill permanently left his role as Northern Ireland manager due to proposed revised international match scheduling by UEFA in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

1300 – The National League announced that all remaining league matches in its three divisions will be cancelled.