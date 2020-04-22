Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 22
Darts and football took another hit.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
0600 – Crystal Palace confirmed they have pulled out of the Queensland Cup in July.
0900 – The Professional Darts Corporation cancelled events in May and June, including the World Cup of Darts.
1045 – The R&A and EGA cancelled the St Andrews Trophy at Royal Porthcawl on 23-24 July.
1300 – Michael O’Neill permanently left his role as Northern Ireland manager due to proposed revised international match scheduling by UEFA in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
1300 – The National League announced that all remaining league matches in its three divisions will be cancelled.
