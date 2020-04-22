Parker’s Time Warp and Rudiger’s helping hand – Wednesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 22.

Football

Chelsea forwards Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi have starred in Hyundai’s ‘Home Advantage’ campaign, helping young fans develop their football skills during the lockdown.

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger is helping out the hospital where he was born in Berlin by paying for the nurses’ catering for at least the next three months. The German told the Blues’ official website: “I’m very thankful for everything Berlin has given me during my youth. Now I have the possibility to give something back and hope the situation will get better very soon.”

Real Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal worked on their skills at home.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney looked back on his assist for Robin Van Persie’s goal against Aston Villa in 2013.

Rooney and Van Persie’s former Manchester United team-mate Patrice Evra partnered with Lineage Logistics’ ‘Share a Meal’ campaign to help support frontline NHS workers. Evra and Lineage will together match up to £250,000 of donations to NHS charitable trusts – the goal is £500,000.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen’s son gatecrashed his workout.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was staying in shape.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire went back to his Sheffield roots to ensure food packages went to those who needed them in the village of Mosborough – where he grew up.

Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen, especially Herrings and Fields Fruit and Veg. Hope everyone enjoyed their package ? https://t.co/1ZTSUSQ7e4 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 22, 2020

All the days rolled into one for Maguire’s United team-mate Marcus Rashford!

What day is it?! ??? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 22, 2020

Boxing

Heavyweight Joseph Parker wins the internet yet again.

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revelled in his victory over Deontay Wilder.

Cricket

The Professional Cricketers’ Association released a video of players saluting the NHS.

? On behalf of every professional cricketer in England and Wales, our @cricketworldcup champions want to say a massive thank you to the @NHSuk.#ThankYouNHS | #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/865BEsgwkY — PCA (@PCA) April 22, 2020

Australia batsman Steve Smith was doing what he does best.

Hockey

Great Britain star Sam Ward has been taking part in the Isolation Games since lockdown and kept fans in the loop on ‘Rest Day’ ahead of the final two events.

Rest Day in the Isolation Olympics – Big plans for the last 2 events and then a big KO to choose your favourite ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5PICx3SWGU — Sam Ward (@Samuel_Ward13) April 22, 2020

Darts

James Wade made the short trip from home to work ahead of tonight’s darts action.