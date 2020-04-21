Tom James says decision to join Northampton from Doncaster ‘a no-brainer’

Scrum-half Tom James believes he has joined a club with “huge ambition” after moving from Doncaster to Northampton.

The 26-year-old will join Saints ahead of the new season for his first taste of Gallagher Premiership rugby.

The former Bedford player was Doncaster’s top scorer last season and added eight tries in 18 appearances this term before the suspension of sport.

“The decision to take this opportunity with Northampton Saints and join a club at the very top level was a no-brainer for me,” James told Northampton’s official website.

"Extremely grateful for the opportunity @SaintsRugby Very excited for the move down to Franklin's Gardens! Also a massive thanks to @DoncasterKnight & fans for the past three seasons" - Tom James, April 21, 2020

“There’s a great set-up Franklin’s Gardens; the training facilities are excellent and the stadium is one of the best in the country. But most importantly, Saints are a club with huge ambition and a really impressive group of coaches, so I am confident it is the best place for me to improve as a rugby player.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Chris Boyd, Sam Vesty and the entire group having seen so many young players break through over the last 18 months.”

Saints director of rugby Boyd added: “Tom has done really well over at Doncaster. He was spotted by some of our coaches working in that space, and also played alongside our academy coach Jake Sharp at Bedford – it was clear to us that he had really good core skills, works hard and comes from a good background.

“He just needs an opportunity to flourish and we think he’ll really compliment the guys we’ve already got for next year in Alex Mitchell, Henry Taylor and Connor Tupai. They’ve got their subtle differences but they are all young, high potential, and English, which fits our model perfectly.”