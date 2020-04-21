Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, April 21

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1000 – Super League announced that the Dacia Magic Weekend, scheduled to take place in Newcastle on May 23-24, was postponed. The Rugby Football League also confirmed that the Betfred Championship Summer Bash, to be held at Bloomfield Road on May 30-31, has been cancelled.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19 Dacia Magic Weekend has been postponed DETAILS HERE: https://t.co/zPzh3TXSKR#MagicWeekend pic.twitter.com/NYWTFQp7hc — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) April 21, 2020

1248 – Dane Vilas, a top-tier draft pick in the inaugural draft for The Hundred, conceded that the tournament may need to be pushed back until 2021.

1333 – Sheffield United’s players agreed a wage deferral until the end of 2020. The Blades’ playing squad followed the lead of manager Chris Wilder, his backroom staff and the club’s chief executive Stephen Bettis in accepting terms on holding part of their wages and bonus back during the pandemic.

1456 – UEFA opened the door to domestic league and cup competitions being cancelled “in special cases”.