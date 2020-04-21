Relief programme created to help tennis players during coronavirus shutdown

Tennis is uniting to create a relief programme for lower-ranked players feeling the financial blow of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Major international governing bodies have joined up with the four Grand Slams to help provide financial assistance to those players particularly feeling the pinch.

The Covid-19 Player Relief Programme is currently being finalised and will reportedly be worth at least 6million US dollars (£4.89million), with details about the scheme to be released in due course.

The seven international governing bodies of world tennis are in discussions to create a COVID-19 Player Relief Programme. Full statement: https://t.co/DZpPZSIxMu — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) April 21, 2020

A joint statement from the WTA, ATP World Tour, International Tennis Federation and four Grand Slams read: “With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe to restart the professional tennis tours, the international governing bodies of world tennis can confirm they are in discussions to create a Player Relief Programme to provide much-needed assistance to the players who are particularly affected during this time of the coronavirus crisis.

“These discussions have been progressing well and details are being finalised with an announcement expected in the near future.

“Already agreed is that the ATP and the WTA will administer the Player Relief Programme and all seven stakeholders will make a significant contribution.”