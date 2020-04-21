Own goals during the coronavirus lockdown

Serge Aurier became the latest footballer to flout Government guidelines on Tuesday.

It is the latest in a string of own goals in the sport since the pandemic started.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the high-profile ones.

Jack Grealish

Police were called to the Dickens Heath area of Solihull to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars, with pictures emerging online of the Aston Villa midfielder in slippers and a bright blue hoodie. Grealish later apologised and said he was “deeply embarrassed” after he “stupidly agreed” to go to a friend’s house – less than a day after launching a video appeal for people to stay at home during the Government-enforced lockdown.

Kyle Walker

On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them ? #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9QnWkcnGrH — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 24, 2020

Advertising

The Manchester City and England full-back said sorry after it was widely reported he held a party at his home, with the threat of disciplinary action following as his club promised an “internal disciplinary procedure”. Like Grealish, he had earlier urged the public to follow the Government advice.

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho and his players were seen at a north London park (PA)

Tottenham’s players were spotted flouting social distancing rules as Jose Mourinho was seen working in a Barnet park with Tanguy Ndombele. Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also caught by a social media user running side by side around the same park and Aurier also posted a video of himself on Instagram jogging alongside another person. The club, who also reversed their decision to furlough staff following a backlash, underlined the Government’s Covid-19 regulations to their players. But little over a fortnight later, Aurier was at it again, posting a video on his Instagram Story of him training with team-mate Moussa Sissoko before deleting it.

Advertising

Liverpool

#LFC chief executive officer Peter Moore has issued the following letter to supporters. https://t.co/QB30hZJX9T — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) April 6, 2020

Liverpool did the same as Spurs. The Premier League leaders, who in February announced pre-tax profits of £42million for 2018-19, furloughed some non-playing staff before performing a U-turn on the decision, with chief executive Peter Moore admitting they came to the “wrong conclusion”. Bournemouth also followed suit.