Barcelona to sell Nou Camp naming rights – Tuesday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 21.

Football

The Football Association is encouraging fans to show off their skills at home by offering the chance to have their videos streamed on the big screen at Wembley and published on social media.

From your home to our home. Send us your goals, skills and saves using #FootballsStayingHome for a chance to see your moment of magic played out at @wembleystadium! — England (@England) April 21, 2020

Barcelona announced that they will sell the naming rights to the Nou Camp for the first time since its opening in 1957 to raise money in the fight against coronavirus. The Catalan giants will try to find a sponsor for the stadium for the 2020-21 season, with funds going to the Barca Foundation.

FC Barcelona grants Camp Nou naming rights to the Barça Foundation (@FundacioFCB) to raise money for the fight against #COVID19 — FC Barcelona (from ?) (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2020

Clearly missing the buzz of competitive action, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba took on his mother.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are keeping in touch, with the striker working on his fitness.

Good morning MR ? — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 21, 2020

Jesse Lingard was having some down time after a gruelling fitness session.

Liverpool duo James Milner and Virgil van Dijk kept the banter flowing.

Still looking fresh as ever — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 21, 2020

Tottenham’s training centre is being put to good use as garden produce is being delivered to the vulnerable in the local community. Spinach, rhubarb, chives, parsley and garlic has all been grown at the Enfield base and will now be taken to the food distribution hub currently in operation at Spurs’ stadium.

Weekly deliveries of fresh produce to the @HaringeyCouncil food distribution hub at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now taking place. Find out more here. ?#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (at ?) (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2020

Salford teamed up with Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs’ Hotel Football to create an NHS appreciation wall.

We’re working with @hotelfootballuk to create an NHS appreciation wall! Create some drawings or even write a letter to show your gratitude towards the NHS staff looking after us ? Send to:Hotel Football99 Sir Matt Busby WayManchesterM16 0SZ#ThankYouNHS ?? pic.twitter.com/I8ZcMWnSpw — S a l f o r d C i t y F C (@SalfordCityFC) April 21, 2020

Cricket

England internationals Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran took on the #twopointsixchallenge to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen fired a warning to Chris Froome as he completed another session on the exercise bike.

England and Lancashire bowler Kate Cross went back to her childhood in a bid to keep in rhythm.

Back to bowling drills on the very strip I learnt how to bowl! Just missing @rjcross7 tonking me over the house and @jecross9 fetching it! ? #automatickeeper #onehandoffthehouse pic.twitter.com/aOmro601w3 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) April 21, 2020

Cross’ international team-mates did the #dontrushchallenge.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne shared an old snap of himself with basketball great Michael Jordan.

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden designed his own golf course.

So pleased I’m using my time off constructively #thespathamclub ⛳️ 1-5 pic.twitter.com/Ur1lrBRsBF — Joshua Poysden (@JoshPoysden14) April 21, 2020

Athletics

Dame Kelly Holmes, double Olympic gold medallist at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was leading her followers in a live workout.

And Jessica Ennis-Hill showed off her morning exercise routine on Instagram.

Golf

Justin Rose took a trip down memory lane by posting a picture of him winning the Hampshire Hog as a fresh-faced 14-year-old.

#TBT It’s 25 years ago today I won the prestigious Hampshire Hog at 14 years of age! ?? Pic credit: @Griffinongolf pic.twitter.com/1lA7VUukoU — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 21, 2020

European Tour golfer Chris Wood, who played in the Ryder Cup in 2016, made the most of his environment to keep fit.

And if you don’t have access to a gym ball at home, there are lots of ways to adapt! ??@Etpi https://t.co/8mEmVOpnF3 pic.twitter.com/NQFouvnxrk — Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) April 21, 2020

Formula One

McLaren driver Lando Norris was showing off his new piece of kit.