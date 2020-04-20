Advertising
How the 2020 sporting calendar has been impacted by coronavirus
The US Masters, Tour de France and the French Open are among postponed events rescheduled for later this year.
The 2020 sporting calendar has been transformed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continues to evolve with every postponement, cancellation or rescheduling of events.
Many sports are suspended until it is safe to resume and others have events still in place which may be subject to postponement or cancellation down the line, depending on how the pandemic progresses.
The biggest casualties have been the Tokyo Olympics, which were due to have started in July, but have now been rescheduled for next summer (July 23-August 8) and Euro 2020, which was due to have started in June and has also been rescheduled for next summer (June 11-July 11).
The Open Championship at Royal St Georges has also been switched from this year to next (July 15-18).
Several more major events have been cancelled, most notably the All England Championships at Wimbledon but also the Australian and Monaco Grands Prix.
Other major events have been postponed and rescheduled for later this year in the hope that they can still be staged.
The Tour de France, originally due to have started in June, is now scheduled to start in Nice at the end of August (August 29-September 20), and the remaining golf majors all have new dates.
The USPGA has moved from May to August 6-9, the US Open has been switched from May and is now slated for September 20-October 4 and the US Masters, normally the first major of the year in April, is now set to be the last with new dates of November 12-15.
Tennis’ second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open, has been rescheduled to take place September 20-October 4.
The World Snooker Championships, which were due to have started this month, have been provisionally rescheduled to start July 25.
Among the events postponed and yet to be rescheduled are seven Grands Prix (Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish, Azerbaijan, Canadian), four Six Nations matches (Ireland v Italy, Italy v England, France v Ireland, Wales v Scotland) and four horse racing classics (1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Oaks and Derby at Epsom).
JULY:
4 – BOXING – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin, heavyweight fight, Manchester Arena (rescheduled from May).
11 – BOXING – Lee Selby v George Kambosos Jr, IBF lightweight title eliminator, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (rescheduled from May).
25-August 10 (tbc) – SNOOKER – provisionally rescheduled World Snooker Championship (rescheduled from April/May).
AUGUST:
6-9 – GOLF – US PGA, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco (rescheduled from May).
6-9 – GOLF – Evian Championships, Evian-les-Bains (rescheduled from July).
29-September 20 – CYCLING – Tour de France (rescheduled from June/July).
SEPTEMBER:
10-13 – GOLF – ANA Inspiration (women’s major), Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California (rescheduled from April).
17-20 – GOLF – US Open, Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, New York (rescheduled from June).
20-October 4 – TENNIS – French Open (rescheduled from May).
OCTOBER:
4 – ATHLETICS – London Marathon (rescheduled from April).
NOVEMBER:
12-15 – GOLF – US Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia (rescheduled from April).
DECEMBER:
10-13 – GOLF – US Women’s Open (women’s major), Champions GC, Houston, Texas (rescheduled from June).
POSTPONED AND RESCHEDULED TO DATES IN 2021:
Euro 2020 – originally June 12-July 12, 2020. Rescheduled to June 11-July 11, 2021.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – originally July 24-August 9, 2020. Rescheduled to July 23-August 8.
Open Championship at Royal St Georges – originally July 16-19, 2020. Rescheduled to July 15-18, 2021.
Laver Cup, Boston – originally due to be held September 25-27 this year. Rescheduled to September 24-26, 2021.
POSTPONED AND NOT YET RESCHEDULED:
F1 – Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish, Azerbaijan and Canadian Grands Prix.
Rugby Union – Six Nations matches: Ireland v Italy, Italy v England, France v Ireland, Wales v Scotland.
Horse racing – 1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Oaks and Derby at Epsom
CANCELLED:
F1 – Australian and Monaco Grands Prix.
Tennis – Wimbledon.
