Alastair Cook returns to singing and Marcus Rashford helps raise millions

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 20.

Football

Guys this week @FareShareUK are reaching just over 740,000 vulnerable children across the UK with our donations. A big THANK YOU to everyone that has supported to date, you’re all amazing ♥️ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 6, 2020

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that his efforts to help distribute food to children who would have missed out on free school meals has now raised over £20million.

Rashford teamed up with charity FareShare to help those affected by school closures during the coronavirus pandemic, with some of Britain’s biggest supermarkets joining his campaign.

“It’s done a lot better than what we thought,” he told United podcast.

“It got to the stage where we had a lot of donations, more than we expected, and we were actually struggling to deliver the food to people. I think it’s just around £20 million now.

Advertising

“If this would have happened 10 or 15 years ago, it definitely would have affected myself as a kid in the position I was in. It’s just something I thought if there’s a way to try and help people and kids especially, let’s just try and do it.”

Aw bless you Tailor, have a great day!! ♥️ https://t.co/Dm8Oj7QeYL — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 20, 2020

And Rashford was also busy wishing fans a happy birthday.

Gary Neville has made a “significant” donation to Northern Premier League side Brighouse Town to help them survive.

Advertising

Town were Salford City’s opponents for the last game Neville watched with his father before his death and it holds special memory for the former England defender.

Brighouse chairman James Howard said on the club’s website: “We all at Brighouse Town FC are incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the donation made by Gary Neville and others as this type of generosity clearly demonstrates that the Football community is not just a business but a family and more importantly an integral part of our community right here in Brighouse.”

Cricket

Too much fun covering this song to raise money for NHS. Thanks to ⁦@JuliusCowdrey⁩ and ⁦@fkcowdrey⁩ for letting us have a go. https://t.co/IOaRaXbjRk — Ryan ten Doeschate (@rtendo27) April 20, 2020

Former England captain Alastair Cook was famously a choirboy before his cricket career took off and Cook returned to singing with his Essex team-mates to raise money for the NHS.

Too much fun covering this song to raise money for NHS. Thanks to ⁦@JuliusCowdrey⁩ and ⁦@fkcowdrey⁩ for letting us have a go. https://t.co/IOaRaXbjRk — Ryan ten Doeschate (@rtendo27) April 20, 2020

Kevin Pietersen revealed his plans for post-lockdown.

Durham and England Lions seamer Brydon Carse revealed he has volunteered for the NHS.

He said: “I think there’s no better way to try and help out because I know a few people working in the NHS and they’re going through a stressful time. So in any way I can be of use I’ll try my best.”

Thanks for the nomination Andrew Strauss. I’ve just done the #RSF26challenge and donated to this amazing charity @RuthStraussFdn. I nominate @GordonRamsay @maxchilton and @josbuttler to have a go! Help save the UK’s charities #twopointsixchallenge pic.twitter.com/Y4a4jKuTm2 — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) April 20, 2020

And England international Jason Roy answered Andrew Strauss’ nomination to take on the #twopointsixchallenge to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

As did a flat-cap wearing former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Snooker

“When I was asked to take on this role, I didn’t even have one second of doubt." Olivier Marteel, who refereed the Crucible final in 2015, is now playing a vital role in the battle against coronavirus in Belgium. We salute you @BelgianProRef1 ▶️ https://t.co/xrnQHGF5s5 pic.twitter.com/ZztLJfqbic — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 20, 2020

Snooker referee Olivier Marteel says he had no hesitation when asked to join the front line of the coronavirus fight in his native Belgium.

Marteel, who refereed the 2015 World Championship final and was due to be at the Crucible this week, is usually a radiology nurse.

In an interview with World Snooker Tour, he said: “My head nurse asked me if I could work on the Covid A&E department. Otherwise I would have been in Sheffield so this fortnight was clear in my diary.

“When I was asked to take on this role, I didn’t even have one second of doubt. Ever since I was a young child I wanted to work in medicine. I trained for three years and I have been working for 28 years. So when this came up, I jumped at it, even if there are some risks.”

Rugby Union

This week I’ll be giving away one of my most beloved @EnglandRugby match shirts signed by the whole England team for an NHS/essential worker that’s been tagged and recommended on this post. I will choose the winner from my socials at 1pm this Friday ?? pic.twitter.com/v12Tlb27lf — Chris Robshaw (@ChrisRobshaw) April 20, 2020

Former England captain Chris Robshaw is giving away one of his signed England match shirts to an NHS or essential worker.

Darts

No darts, no problem for Fallon Sherrock as she recreates Grease on TikTok.