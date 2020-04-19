Tyson Fury makes a trifle and challenges galore – Sunday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.

Football

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was among those to take part in FIFA’s infinite applause campaign to celebrate the work of healthcare professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

England and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold had a busy day playing video games and continuing his bromance with club team-mate Andy Robertson.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, in club colours, was training hard in the garden.

A young Leeds fan who made an offer to Ben White’s parent club Brighton to sign the defender on a permanent basis has had his favourite player reach out to him.

Daniel Auton family please get in touch ? https://t.co/rFR7aUcR7M — Benjamin White (@ben6white) April 19, 2020

Cricket

England’s World Cup super over hero Jofra Archer has been helping to keep gamers entertained during lockdown by giving away prizes.

Congrats to all the lucky winners I’m all out of codes ? but If I do manger to get some more I’ll be back to hand them out — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 19, 2020

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss took on the #twopointsix challenge to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Former England footballer Sue Smith, ex-England rugby union player Will Greenwood and Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith all followed suit to help UK Charities.

2.6 challenge with @leandralittle for kidney research UK. We need to save UK charities, keep research going and help people with kidney disease. My challenge is 26 headers @Kidney_Research #TwoPointSixChallenge pic.twitter.com/cXVyKUCYdj — sue smith (@suesmith8) April 19, 2020

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had a busy Sunday – following a 10-mile run with preparing a trifle.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton had company.

Tennis

Andy Murray was ordered to wear his “skirt” by his daughters.

Golf

Sky Sports replayed the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup on Sunday – and several participants from ‘The Miracle of Medinah’ were clearly tuning in to relive some fond memories.

Rugby Union

South Africa’s World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has been aiding the community through his foundation.

The Kolisi Foundation, formed by Kolisi and his wife Rachel, has been addressing food deficits in the most vulnerable communities by distributing food parcels to 500 households in Zwide, Kolisi’s home township.

Siya Kolisi has been helping to distribute food parcels (the Kolisi Foundation)

Cycling

Chris Hoy and his children put in some team pursuit training.

Darts

Former 16-time world champion Phil Taylor returned to the practice board.