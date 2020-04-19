Charles Leclerc dominates another Formula One Virtual Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc claimed a second Formula One Esports Virtual Grand Prix win after taking the chequered flag on the Shanghai track.

The Ferrari driver started on pole and finished ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon and Guanyu Zhou, who races for UNI-Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2.

Williams’ George Russell was fourth with Mercedes’ Formula E racer Stoffel Vandoorne in fifth.

Leclerc, 22, who has won two F1 races, only started playing the video game at the start of the month.

Albon said: “I didn’t crash this time which was the main thing. Charles got the better of me and I am disappointed, back to the drawing board for round three.

“Racing is the only sport where you could keep active in a realistic way. It’s not the real thing but to keep time ticking over it’s been really good.”

With the F1 season halted by the coronavirus pandemic, the sport launched a virtual series to keep fans entertained.

Golfer Ian Poulter came 18th while Lazio striker Ciro Immobile was 17th.