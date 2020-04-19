Brighton’s Amex Stadium to be converted into coronavirus testing centre

Brighton’s stadium has been converted into the south coast’s biggest drive-in coronavirus testing centre.

The appointment-only centre has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for NHS staff and other key workers.

The Amex launch is part of the Government’s partnership with universities, research institutes and companies to begin rollout of new labs and field testing sites across the UK, with 32 testing sites opened to date.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “It is hugely impressive, and a great triumph of both teamwork and hard work.

“The Amex will be the biggest testing site anywhere on the south coast, and will be used for self-testing and assisted testing.

“The centre was scheduled to see more than 50 NHS frontline workers on Saturday afternoon, and they will have the results of their tests within 48 hours. Within a few days, the site should reach its capacity of up to 1,000 tests a day.”