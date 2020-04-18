Robertson puts smiles on faces and Ronaldo chills – Saturday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 18.

Football

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson took time out of his busy schedule to surprise video call three volunteers from the Reds’ community initiatives, either side of checking in on team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Thought you’d like to see what a typical day in isolation looks like for Robbo… pic.twitter.com/FSUa0TIaXV — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 17, 2020

The Scot tweeted: “Enjoyed doing this and having a quick chat with Brian, John & Steve. Hopefully it cheered them up as much as it did for me.”

Enjoyed doing this and having a quick chat with Brian, John & Steve. Hopefully it cheered them up as much as it did for me ? https://t.co/kTouIGvmxU — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 18, 2020

Robertson’s fellow Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk was proudly showing off his face on a billboard.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed some family time during lockdown.

Manchester City and England defender John Stones was staying sharp at home.

As was Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell.

Feeling good, wanna be back now ⚽️? pic.twitter.com/tOxDYiohhH — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) April 18, 2020

Brighton have knocked back an offer from a young Leeds fan who wanted to make Ben White’s loan deal at Elland Road permanent.

The 22-year-old has shone during his season-long stay at Championship leaders United and Daniel Auton wrote a letter to Brighton asking to buy the defender with his own pocket money.

But Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber replied to Daniel stating White was not for sale.

? Thanks to young @LUFC fan Daniel who recently wrote to us regarding @ben6white. ? We've replied accordingly ?#BHAFC ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lFpxMQWo1w — Brighton & Hove Albion (at ?) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 18, 2020

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani was impressed with Daniel’s effort and offered him a job for when he leaves school.

Great job Daniel! You are welcome to join the club and help victor orta after your school 🙂 We will top up your offer for Ben and go back to Mr Barber #mot ?????? — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 18, 2020

Leeds United Foundation staff continue to help vulnerable families in the community by delivering food parcels.

? #LUFC Foundation coaches continue to lend their support to the set-up at the Leeds East Early Help Hub, as they help deliver food parcels — Elland Road (@EllandRoad) April 18, 2020

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp’s son recreated another goal in his back garden, this time from his dad.

Leo strikes again ???pic.twitter.com/R2oMHAORMv — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 18, 2020

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville was looking for film recommendations, having revealed he has not watched one since seeing Braveheart.

Hi anyone got a good film recommendation? My last film was Braveheart so I’m imagining a good one has been released since then! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 18, 2020

Cricket

England seamer Chris Woakes swapped a cricket ball for a pair of scissors.

UFC

Conor McGregor could not wait any longer for the barbers to re-open.

Cycling

Alberto Contador auctioned his bike from the 2011 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France, raising 22,500 euros for the Spanish health services. That year Contador won the Giro and finished fifth in the Tour but was stripped of both results after what he claimed was contaminated meat led to a positive test.

Hockey

Great Britain star Sam Ward has been keeping himself occupied during the lockdown with the Isolation Games. Saturday saw Ward participate in event 26 – water polo.