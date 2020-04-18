Picture of the day – April 18

Paul Merson was the star of the show as Arsenal beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 to win the Coca-Cola Cup at Wembley in 1993.

John Harkes fired Wednesday into an eighth-minute lead but Merson equalised and then laid on a winner for Steve Morrow, earning him the man-of-the-match award.

During the post-match celebrations on the pitch Arsenal captain Tony Adams attempted to pick Morrow up but he slipped and Morrow fell awkwardly, breaking his arm.

Morrow had to be rushed to hospital and was unable to receive his winner’s medal on the day. Arsenal and Wednesday met again in the FA Cup final and Morrow was presented with his league cup winners’ medal before the match.

The FA Cup final went to a replay meaning that the clubs had met in the three Wembley finals in one season – the only time this has occurred in English football.

The Coca-Cola Cup final clash was also significant for another reason. It was the first match in which any European clubs had used squad numbers and player names on their shirts.