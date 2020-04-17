The Captain’s Log with Surrey’s Rory Burns

England opener Rory Burns is the latest county skipper to discuss lockdown life with the PA news agency.

Here the Surrey batsman talks TikTok, awkward quiz questions and book clubs.

How are you coping with the lack of cricket?

As we head into another week, stay safe and stay home. While we remain apart, it's team spirit that will get us through this. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/pJyeKzgXCO — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) April 5, 2020

“To be nowhere near a cricket environment at this time of year when that’s your bread and butter is quite a weird feeling. It’s not the norm and it’s not something any of us expected. It’s quite bizarre to have this uncertainty in your life, not knowing when you can get out and do your job but most of the population is in the same sphere.”

What are your most creative home workouts?

Burns (right) and Jos Buttler have had to find alternative ways to train (PA)

“The ECB and Surrey have been very good providing kit so I’ve got the kettlebells, medicine balls and resistance bands. It’s all in the front room which has had to become your restaurant, your cafe and your gym. I’ve joined ‘TikTok’ in lockdown and my wife and I have been doing some creative stuff – lifting each other up and things like that.”

Advertising

Are you able to work on any cricket skills?

Burns admits he’s been wafting a bat around at home (Mike Egerton, PA)

“Mostly it’s just fitness and conditioning but I’ve got a couple of bats lying around which I pick up and waft from time to time. I’ll stand in front of the mirror and make sure the bat is coming down straight, or as straight as it can with my technique!

I know a few of the lads are bowling in their garden into bed sheets but that’s about as far as it goes with cricket.”

What is your message to the fans?

Advertising

Burns is looking forward to cricket returning to the Oval (John Walton, PA)

“Just to try and stay as sane as possible and stay healthy. We’ll ride this out as a country and hopefully we’ll get to see each other some time soon down at the Kia Oval.”

How do you see the season playing out?

The ECB Board has agreed that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before 28 May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 20, 2020

“Fitting a full Championship season in is difficult enough at any time but with the season being condensed prioritising the white-ball formats might be the way to go. But we’re not preparing for playing cricket right now because if you keep second guessing things all the time it’s not going to work. If we get the news one day that we’re playing in three weeks then we’ll knuckle down and be ready.”

Will things be different for players when cricket comes back?

Burns believes players will return with a new hunger (Mike Egerton, PA)

“You’ve got to look for positives. When we come out of this people will be hungry, energy levels will be right up. I think you’re going to see a renewed hunger.”

How can the club help the wider community?

Hi everyone, hope you’re well! I am currently doing some work with a 100% voluntary humanitarian aid organisation @NishkamSWAT who are providing 1000s of meals and food boxes to the homeless, elderly and vulnerable. Your support would be amazing! https://t.co/XNcZNzbq8i — Amar Virdi (@AmarSinghVirdi) April 9, 2020

“The whole squad did a phone around recently. Part of it was a quiz and the second question was ‘Who is the current Surrey captain?’. It would have been a stinker for me if they’d got that one wrong but thankfully they remembered. It is an uncertain time and it’s nice to have that outside presence, a bit of craic. Some of the guys have done their own things – Rikki Clarke has volunteered as an NHS responder and Amar Virdi has been working with a local chef to help the homeless.”

What have you been reading or watching in isolation?

Daniel Craig starred in the film The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo (Ian West, PA)

“I’ve just started reading The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. I’ve seen the film but thought it was time I read the book too. I’ve started a bit of a book club with one of my friends outside cricket and we’ve put a list together, usually I go for philosophical or self-improvement stuff. I’d always recommend The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holiday.”