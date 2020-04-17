SPFL release £1.8m end-of-season payments to clubs

The Scottish Professional Football League has advanced lower-league clubs the £1.8million they were due at the end of the original season.

Clubs voted to end the Championship, League One and League Two on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SPFL has now moved to release end-of-season payments to clubs in the lower three divisions which will reach them on Friday.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Following confirmation on Wednesday night that the directors’ written resolution had passed with more than 80 per cent support from clubs, SPFL staff have been working hard to ensure that these vital end-of-season payments are made available to clubs across the three divisions as soon as possible.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Scottish football has been devastating, with no club left untouched or undamaged by the restrictions placed on our everyday life.

“This unprecedented situation has left clubs facing the stark reality of an extremely challenging financial landscape that could have seen a number of our clubs simply cease to exist. These funds will help bridge the gap and support clubs through this incredibly difficult period.”