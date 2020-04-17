Scottish Open postponed as BMW International Open among events cancelled

This year’s Scottish Open has been postponed as the European Tour announced the cancellation of two more of its events because of the continuing threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

While the PGA Tour this week announced plans to resume in June, its European counterpart has decided to scrap the BMW International Open due to be played from June 25-28 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich.

The Open de France, scheduled for the following week at Le Golf National, near Paris, will also not take place this year following the French government’s decision to ban all mass gatherings and events until mid-July.

The BMW International Open and the Open de France have been cancelled, while the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, a Rolex Series event, has been postponed due to the continuing threat posed by the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 17, 2020

Talks are ongoing to salvage the Scottish Open, one of eight Rolex Series events announced at the start of the 2020 season, which was originally to be held at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 9-12.

The event is traditionally a precursor to The Open – which would have taken place a week after but has already been mothballed due to the ongoing crisis.

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, said: “The decision to cancel the BMW International Open, which has been a cornerstone of the European Tour calendar for three decades, and the Open de France, one of our most historic national Opens was made in consultation with our long-term partner BMW and the French Golf Federation respectively with public health and well-being the absolute priority for all of us.

“Both Germany and France have been significantly impacted by coronavirus, and our thoughts go out to everyone affected in both countries, as well as elsewhere around the world.

Advertising

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, says talks are ongoing about rescheduling the Scottish Open (Steve Paston/PA)

“In consultation with Aberdeen Standard Investments, VisitScotland and Rolex, we have also decided to postpone the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, which is part of our prestigious Rolex Series.

“Discussions about the possibility of rescheduling this event will continue as we look at a variety of different scenarios for our schedule for when it is safe and permitted to resume playing.

“We will only announce details of these plans when we have clarity on the global situation.”