Harry Kane sends a message and Ferrari do their bit – Friday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 16.

Football

Incredible how strong Archie has been. Hope him and his brother Henry enjoy scoring loads more goals in the garden! ??? pic.twitter.com/mhineHDTs0 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 17, 2020

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane sent a special video message to a four-year-old cancer sufferer who overcame coronavirus.

Spurs fan Archie Wilks caught Covid-19 during treatment for rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, England skipper Kane said: “Hi Archie, great to hear you’re feeling better and on the mend.

“You’re a strong boy. Just keep listening to the doctors, nurses and your parents.

“I hear you and your twin brother Henry love to play football, so keep playing in the garden, stay at home and, yeah, I wish you all the best.”

? ? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Our stadium continues to support the London Food Alliance which ensures supplies for the most vulnerable people in the capital ?#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/tsnjgm4pev — Tottenham Hotspur (at ?) (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2020

Spurs’ good work at their stadium continued as after opening their doors to an outpatients department of a local hospital and carrying out Covid-19 tests for NHS staff, they are also using their basement car park as a hub for the London Food Alliance.

⚽️ Thanks for the message, @LFC, and well done to @sidnbern, our #LFC mad Associate Director of Procurement, for arranging this! We think it might put a smile on the face a few people across @Medway_NHS_FT, including @JamesDevineNHS, @KarenMc22865841 and @84sterbz ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8UtLuc2wKI — Medway NHS FT (@Medway_NHS_FT) April 17, 2020

Liverpool have sent a thank you message to an NHS trust in Kent.

The letter, signed by 23 of the players and manager Jurgen Klopp, pays tribute to the “amazing work” done by staff at Medway NHS Foundation Trust.

We know it’s only a tiny gesture given everything you’re doing… but now more than ever is a time to tell you how much you mean to all of us ❤️ #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/u6kQHRFbyU — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 17, 2020

Players from the club also donated some sweet treats to staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, with Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold filming a video message.

Guys, thank you for your birthday messages. I have seen the work of the Islington Council and the @AFC_Foundation and I want to help. I am donating a delivery of over 16,000 meals and other emergency supplies to the people in Islington who need our support more than ever! #SM20 pic.twitter.com/ZsUWGw8Fre — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 17, 2020

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was doing his bit by donating a delivery of over 16,000 meals and other emergency supplies to people in Islington.

Formula One

Ferrari is now producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant through its 3D printing facilities in support of health workers. Practical solutions for immediate aid where it is needed. #Ferrari https://t.co/ADIg28uYhK pic.twitter.com/cfYNiNHa7E — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 16, 2020

Ferrari are producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at their Maranello plant via 3D printing facilities in support of health workers.

Ohhh my god that was a laugh ??? Truckin’ carnage with @Charles_Leclerc pic.twitter.com/MGRTJPCWY9 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 17, 2020

Williams driver George Russell and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc passed their time by playing Euro Truck Simulator.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen swapped the crease for the saddle and challenged four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome to a virtual cycling race.

For those worried about keeping up with me, you’ll have no problem keeping up with @KP24 (and his bants are better than mine ??) https://t.co/2OEACALzTC — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) April 17, 2020

But Froome did not appear to see him as much of a threat.

Rugby union

PALLIATIVE CARE Spent the morning learning with the brilliant @DrMarkTaubert a Consultant in Palliative Medicine at Llandough. They aim to improve the quality of life of patients and families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illness. pic.twitter.com/8Q84v5j1XD — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) April 17, 2020

Wales and Stormers centre Jamie Roberts, a qualified doctor, spent the morning with Dr Mark Taubert, a consultant in palliative medicine at Llandough Hospital.

Tennis

Friday Workout 400 x Skips8 each leg x overhead reverse lunge8 each leg x side lunge20 x V Sit Up40 x Russian TwistsRest 30-60secsRepeat 5 times All exercises can be done using bodyweight only. Just need skipping rope.#StayHome #StayAtHome #stayactive #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/L4Rkwxks3Z — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) April 17, 2020

Jamie Murray took to Twitter to show off his lockdown exercise regime.

Boxing

Tyson Fury took time out to pay tribute to Mike Tyson, describing the 53-year-old as a “modern day gladiator”.

Midland ABC doing their bit and helping deliver some meals for the most vulnerable in conjunction with @CrusadersFC pic.twitter.com/VPLyo5m4fE — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) April 17, 2020

And Carl Frampton was out helping to deliver meals for those in need.