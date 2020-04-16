Coronavirus wrap: Norman Hunter ‘severely unwell’ in hospital

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains “severely unwell” in hospital, having been admitted with Covid-19 last Friday.

“His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes,” a club statement read.

“They would also like to say a huge thank you the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care.

“We will continue to provide regular updates in the coming days. Keep fighting Norman, we are all with you.”

Old Trafford will change colour on Thursday night (PA)

Hunter, 76, won 28 England caps and was part of a Leeds side that won two First Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Fairs Cups.

Old Trafford will light up blue as Manchester United continue to show support to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ground will be blue – the colour of rivals Manchester City – with the club’s sign at also spelling NHS United to coincide with the weekly clap for carers tribute on Thursday at 8pm.

Advertising

A statement read: “Old Trafford will be lit up in blue tonight with our famous Manchester United sign spelling out ‘NHS United’ in tribute to NHS workers across the UK. It will coincide with the nation’s weekly Thursday night 8pm ‘clap for carers’.

“While Old Trafford is not normally bathed in blue, it’s been organised to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chelsea Football Club will this week begin providing 78,000 meals to the National Health Service (NHS) and charities that support the elderly and vulnerable groups. ? — Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 16, 2020

Last week United announced new measures to support the NHS, delivering more than 3,500 club gifts to health workers and putting their 16-vehicle fleet on standby for courier work.

Advertising

The Manchester United Foundation is working with the children of key workers and medical equipment has been donated to Salford Royal.

Old Trafford has been placed on a reserve list as a possible temporary blood donation centre.

Chelsea also continued their efforts to support NHS workers and charities. The club will start providing 78,000 meals this week, for the next six weeks.

It aims to help NHS staff working long hours and food will be provided to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust across their five local hospitals, including St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, Charing Cross Hospital in Fulham and Hammersmith Hospital.

NEWS : IPL 2020 suspended till further notice More details here – https://t.co/ZmC2xndkUN pic.twitter.com/zWVIeI61hK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, in cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice.

The eight-team league, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, was initially postponed until Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

India will remain in lockdown until May 3 and the BCCI has now made the call to halt the league indefinitely.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said: “The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcaster, sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.”