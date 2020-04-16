Anthony Joshua wants Tyson Fury fight to determine ‘dominant figure’

Anthony Joshua has challenged Tyson Fury to break the heavyweight lockdown by agreeing to a unified world title showdown as soon as possible.

Joshua’s next defence against Kubrat Pulev and Fury’s projected third meeting with Deontay Wilder have been put on indefinite hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

And Joshua, who regained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia in December, is adamant the pair should make up for lost time.

Anthony Joshua has called on Tyson Fury to make a unified title fight happen (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Joshua told Sky Sports News: “It would be amazing to tell Pulev I think you need to step aside, to tell Deontay Wilder there is bigger fish to fry in the UK right now.

“What it will prove, me and him fighting, will be that there will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division who will have all four of the belts.

“That fight needs to happen sooner rather than later because there will never be a time like this again.”