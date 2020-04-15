Advertising
World champion Peter Wright in action on PDC Home Tour’s opening night
Wright, Peter Jacques, Jamie Lewis and Niels Zonneveld get the tournament started.
World champion Peter Wright will kick off the inaugural PDC Home Tour event live from his own living room on Friday.
Developed in response to the coronavirus crisis, the tournament will pit top players against each other over video link for an initial 32 consecutive nights.
Wright will face Peter Jacques in the opening match with Jamie Lewis and Holland’s Niels Zonneveld also in Group One.
The event, which follows the success of the ‘Darts At Home’ trial event last month, will be broadcast live via the PDC’s official website.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.