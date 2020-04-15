Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 15

The Tour de France was pushed back by two months and Arsenal confirmed they would not furlough staff as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit sport.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the timeline of events on Wednesday.

1034: Arsenal confirmed the club will not use the Government’s job retention scheme and outlined their intention to pay staff in full during this uncertain period, while extending casual employees’ pay until the end of May.

1058: The board of Cricket Ireland announced a range of measures to try to deal with the financial impact of coronavirus, including all non-playing staff seeing a 20 per cent reduction in salaries for April and May.

?2020 UCI International Road Calendar Update ? Suspension of competitions until 1 July (1 Aug for UCI WT)? @LeTour will take place between 29 Aug – 20 Sep? @aiglemartigny20 will still take place between 20-27 Sep Check out all the updates here ?https://t.co/PyRy3BPtE5 pic.twitter.com/inVDx4TIMb — UCI (@UCI_cycling) April 15, 2020

1156: The UCI announced the Tour de France will now be held between August 29 and September 20.

1300: Dundee released a statement saying it was their “intention” to reject the SPFL’s proposals to end the lower leagues in Scotland – but have still not cast their final vote.