Picture of the day – April 15

England captain Johnny Haynes was carried off the field on the shoulders of his team-mates after inspiring them to a 9-3 win over Scotland at Wembley.

Haynes was the star of the show, setting Jimmy Greaves up for a hat-trick with his pinpoint passing and scoring two himself from inside left.

Bobby Smith weighed in with a couple and there was a goal apiece for Bobby Robson and Bryan Douglas. Scotland’s goalscorers were Davie Wilson (2) and Dave Mackay.

England topped the Championship with six points ahead of Wales with four having plundered 19 goals from their three matches.

England manager Walter Winterbottom had good reason to celebrate his side’s emphatic win as it came after he had successfully lobbied for the earlier release from clubs of his England players to increase preparation time for international matches.

Haynes, who collected the British International Championship Trophy from the Queen, had a car accident in August of the following year, in which he broke bones in both his feet and badly injured a knee, and he was never selected for the national team again.