The mowers and shakers in the sporting world – Tuesday’s goodwill stories
A look at what sporting personalities are keeping themselves busy with.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 14.
Football
Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn is celebrating the birth of his first child. The Holland international was allowed to return to his homeland a fortnight ago and finally welcomed his son into the world.
Plymouth’s ground staff paid tribute to the NHS with some very neatly manicured turf at their Home Park stadium.
Barnsley fans wanting to pass the time can have a go at an online jigsaw. The puzzle depicts the team photo of their 1912 FA Cup side and is an initiative of the local council.
Boxing
Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker reenacts a scene out of the film Step Brothers, only to be rudely interrupted by his wife.
Cycling
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome showed there is more to cycling training than riding a bike.
Rugby Union
Former All Black Sir John Kirwan has launched an app to help people with their mental health during the lockdown. The Mentemia app includes techniques Kirwan says “saved my life”.
