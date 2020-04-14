Plymouth pay NHS tribute on Home Park pitch

Plymouth have paid tribute to the NHS with a special decoration of their Home Park pitch.

The League Two club got their head groundsman Chris Ralph to work with the mower, cutting a pattern reading “Thank You NHS” into the turf.

Plymouth had already handed their stadium over to the local NHS Trust, who are using it for phlebotomy and antenatal appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

A club statement released to the PA news agency said: “The club is proud to have worked in partnership with the local NHS Trust at the earliest possible opportunity – handing over our stadium to be used for routine phlebotomy and antenatal appointments.

“We feel a civic duty to support our local community at this time, and the pattern on the pitch was cut by grounds staff to show our immense gratitude for our NHS heroes, working at Home Park and further afield, during this time of crisis.”