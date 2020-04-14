New two-year City deal for Janine Beckie

Janine Beckie has signed a new two-year contract with Manchester City Women, committing her future to the club until 2022.

The 25-year-old Canadian forward has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for City since joining from Sky Blue FC in 2018, in time to help the club to a Continental Tyres Cup and FA Cup double in her first season.

“I am absolutely delighted to be extending my time here at City,” Beckie said. “The last two years have been more than I could have imagined and after the progress and memories I have made so far, there was no doubt when it came to making the decision to resign.”

Janine, Janine! ? We are delighted to announce @janinebeckie has signed a new two-year deal with the Club! ? ? #ManCity pic.twitter.com/bQGbo23K2B — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 14, 2020

City have been keen to tie up several of their biggest names, with Beckie following Steph Houghton, Lauren Hemp, Caroline Weir, Keira Walsh and Jess Park in signing a new deal in recent months.

City’s head of women’s football, Gavin Makel, added: “I am delighted that Janine has committed her future to the club.

“She represents everything that we are about – a player who has the desire to win and improve, whilst always putting the team’s needs above her own.”