British sailors selected for Tokyo 2020 told places secure for postponed Games

The 15 British sailors already selected for the Olympic Games have been told their places are safe for the rescheduled event.

The British Olympic Association and the Royal Yachting Association have confirmed they will keep faith with the squad chosen to go to Japan this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the event back 12 months.

Twelve of the team that will compete at Enoshima Island were chosen in October 2019, including Olympic champions Hannah Mills and Giles Scott, before a further three – Olympic debutants John Gimson, Anna Burnet and Elliot Hanson – were announced in February.

Team GB is sticking with its 15-strong team (PA)

Mark Robinson, RYA Olympic performance manager and Team GB sailing team leader, said: “Over the past eight months we have nominated an incredibly talented group of sailors to the British Olympic Association and we strongly believe they remain the right athletes to represent the nation in 2021.

“The global pandemic has caused much uncertainty but, combined with release of the new dates for the Olympic Games, this decision will give our sailors the confidence, clarity and motivation to charge towards Tokyo 2020 and the goal of bringing home medals for Team GB.”

Also heading out to Japan in July 2021 will be Eilidh McIntyre, Luke Patience, Chris Grube, Charlotte Dobson, Saskia Tidey, Dylan Fletcher, Stuart Bithell, Alison Young, Emma Wilson and Tom Squires.