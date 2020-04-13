Gianluca Vialli given all-clear from pancreatic cancer

Chelsea have confirmed former player and manager Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from pancreatic cancer.

Ex-Italy striker Vialli, currently working with his national team, announced in 2018 that he had won a battle with cancer, before revealing last year he was again fighting the disease.

However, the Blues tweeted about the 55-year-old on Monday: “Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Amazing news.”

Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Amazing news. ? pic.twitter.com/NmVrnzkUs5 — Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 13, 2020

Vialli played for the Blues from 1996 until 1999, helping them to win the FA Cup in 1997.

He also became the first Italian to manage in the Premier League when he was appointed player-boss at Stamford Bridge after Ruud Gullit was sacked in 1998.

He went on to lead Chelsea to the Cup Winners’ Cup that year, before later going on to manage Watford.