John Terry’s keepy-ups and garden cricket – Easter Sunday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 12.

Sports stars from around world came together through the United Nations to send ‘The Match Of Our Live’ message and for the public to stay at home.

Football

John Terry set up the #JT26Challenge of doing 26 kick ups using alternate feet, with donations given to Make a Wish UK and Chelsea & Westminster Hospital – NHS for every failed or success attempt. It already passed the halfway mark of his £250,000 target after only seven hours of going live on Sunday evening.

Newcastle striker Andy Carroll and his partner found out they were having a baby girl.

Advertising

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld helped his daughter on an Easter egg hunt.

The perfect company for this morning’s Easter egg hunt ❤️? Happy Easter everyone! pic.twitter.com/yD7obinQfd — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 12, 2020

Cricket

Advertising

On the day the County Championship should have been getting under way, Worcestershire’s Daryl Mitchell padded up for some back garden cricket.

Joe Denly showed off his technique in his hallway

Cheeky attempt from @BunnyOnions with the pea roller…..fed up with him getting me out over the years so decided to go after him! https://t.co/sQSRAxKDrW — Joe Denly (@joed1986) April 12, 2020

But Lancashire’s Graham Onions had some fun at Denly’s expense.

Gymnastics

One of the many challenges going around social media during the lockdown has seen people perform a task while doing a handstand. As usual, four-time Olympic gold medallist and 19-time world champion Simone Biles had to take things up a notch.

Hockey

Saw Ward’s isolation Olympics reached day 21 and this time he turned his attention to walking.