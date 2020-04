Motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90.

Here the PA news agency looks back at his career in pictures.

Moss began his racing career in 1948, and competed in the RAC 500cc race at Silverstone in support of the first British Grand Prix (PA)

Moss celebrates winning the 1953 12 Hours of Reims in his Jaguar (PA)

Later that year Moss was hospitalised after a crash in Wiltshire (PA)

Moss pipped Juan Manuel Fangio to victory in the 1955 British Grand Prix at Aintree (PA)

Pictured winning the Pescara Grand Prix in Italy in 1957 – Moss would claim the third of four runner-up finishes in that year’s world championship (PA)

Moss lapped all but two competitors en route to victory at Brands Hatch in 1961 (PA)

After an illustrious career, Moss retired from racing ahead of the 1963 season (PA)

Moss received a knighthood in 2000 (John Stillwell/PA)

Moss and his wife, Lady Susie Moss, pictured at Goodwood House in 2006 (Chris Ison/PA)