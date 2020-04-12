Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the career of ‘The Cat’ in pictures.

Peter Bonetti (left) made his Chelsea debut as an 18-year-old and kept his first clean sheet in 1960 (PA)

Bonetti makes a flying save against Liverpool in 1965 – the year in which he was part of the Blues’ League Cup winning side (PA)

Bonetti (seated second from the right) was part of England’s 1966 World Cup squad (PA)

Bonetti (centre) was part of Chelsea’s 1970 FA Cup winning side (PA)

Bonetti, pictured making a save against Stoke in 1972, represented the Blues until 1979 (PA)