Dele Alli’s birthday and Tim Krul’s cooking – what sports stars did on Saturday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.

Football

Former footballers Rio Ferdinand, Gary Lineker and Ian Wright all showed their support for the #StayHomeSaveLives campaign on social media.

Structure your day ✅Smile ✅Stay home ✅ Listen to @rioferdy5's advice and stay safe ?#WeAreOneTeam pic.twitter.com/oa31M89HyH — Premier League (@premierleague) April 11, 2020

The Celtic FC Foundation has invested an initial £10,000 from its Football for Good Fund into a feeding project for the NHS.

In partnership with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Cathedral House, 100 hot prepared meals will be delivered to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary to feed staff every weekday between 6pm-8pm.

? @FoundationCFC, in partnership with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Cathedral House, is today delighted to announce support measures during the current coronavirus crisis for frontline @NHSGGC staff, as part of our #FootballForGood Fund. — Celtic Football Club (from ?) (@CelticFC) April 11, 2020

Advertising

Former Wolves manager Glenn Hoddle is doing his bit to help the NHS, alongside his former club.

Hoddle tweeted: “Happy to do my bit and join the rest of former players and staff of @Wolves donate to @RWT_NHS let’s all help increase the capacity of the intensive care unit.”

Happy to do my bit and join the rest of former players and staff of @Wolves donate to @RWT_NHS let’s all help increase the capacity of the intensive care unit ?? https://t.co/Ue13xAHLVC — Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) April 11, 2020

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was loving life on his 24th birthday, sharing images of himself alone at home.

Advertising

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo kept his competitive instincts in tact in lockdown.

Not the first and probably not the last footballer to do so, but Paris St Germain midfielder Ander Herrera was showing off his skills with a tennis ball.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has continued his rehabilitation from injury at home.

A small insight to rehab at home in isolation. Not ideal but now chasing to be back fit for when the season starts up again. A lot of distractions and some help as well ? pic.twitter.com/HN1GpKsCXB — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) April 11, 2020

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul sent a stark warning to chef Jamie Oliver.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil had company in the garden – his dogs.

Rugby union

England head coach Eddie Jones has revealed a list of what sporting clips to watch during the Easter weekend.

Jones said: “Rugby, like so many sports, has always been a game about teamwork and in these unprecedented times, teamwork is so important for the nation.

Eddie Jones: “Being good citizens is the best contribution we can make and there’s lots of great sporting content available over the next 4 days for sports fans. I’ve picked ten and hope you will be enjoying these and much more this bank holiday. Stay safe. Stay Home Save Lives.” pic.twitter.com/uRBKYeZWrE — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 10, 2020

“That’s why I’m supporting the campaign to stay home and save lives this bank holiday weekend. Being good citizens is the best contribution we can make and there’s lots of great sporting content available over the next four days for sports fans.

“I’ve picked 10 and hope you will be enjoying these and much more this bank holiday. Stay safe. Stay home save lives.”

Gallagher Premiership rugby teams have launched a ‘Make That Call’ campaign to ensure their supporters feel connected during the coronavirus crisis, and have urged others to pick up the phone and follow suit.

#MAKETHATCALL Please join us @premrugby and the rugby community today. Such a lovely day for it. pic.twitter.com/PMyNvn6Fjm — Matt Dawson (@matt9dawson) April 11, 2020

Cycling

Cyclist Geraint Thomas has announced he will undertake three 12-hour ‘shifts’ on his indoor training bike in a fundraising effort for the NHS starting on April 15.

“I wanted to help out in any small way I could. All I know is bike riding so I thought I’d mirror an NHS worker’s shifts,” he said in a Twitter video encouraging people to join him as well as contributing money.

To show my support for the incredible NHS and try to raise a few quid, I’m doing the only thing I know how and jumping on my bike. I’ll be doing three 12 hour shifts on Zwift, starting at 7:30am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. #GsNHSZwiftShifts pic.twitter.com/f0lj3twymw — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 11, 2020

“I’m going be here in my garage, on Zwift, and I’m going to do three back to back 12 hour shifts starting on Wednesday and finishing on Friday evening. All the money is going to the NHS.

“I’m a little nervous because I haven’t ridden that long in a day before so I’m going to be pretty sore by the end of day one, let alone day three.”

Tennis

British number one Johanna Konta decided to make an effort on her walk to the supermarket with her dog.

Getting all dressed up for my dog walk/ food shopping combo – I’m already missing my sweatpants… ?? pic.twitter.com/YWZskS0ZuZ — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) April 11, 2020

Athletics

Usain Bolt took on his own version of the #OpenDoorChallenge.